The Grapeland Sandies had three representatives on the All-District first team.
Cooper Sheridan earned All-District first team pitcher for the Sandies. Sheridan compiled 81 strikeouts with an earned run average of 2.579. He also led the team with 20 runs scored.
His 10 hits was tied for the team best as he had six singles, three doubles and one home run.
Cole Goolsby was first team All-District catcher for Grapeland. Goolsby had the team high of 141 putouts and a fielding percentage of .993.
He also tied for the team high in hits (10) with six singles and four doubles.
Cameron Navarette was the final representative for Grapeland as he was first team All-District Infielder.
Naverette had 25 putouts on the season and a fielding percentage of .882. He also spent time on the mound with 47 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.150.
Slocum's Lex Rich represented the Mustangs as a first team All-District pitcher. Rich had 59 strikeouts on the season with an ERA of 3.818.
Rich also had 35 putouts for Slocum and a fielding percentage of .778. Rich was second on the team in hits with 16. He batted 12 singles, three doubles and one triple. He also finished with the highest batting average on the team at .421.
Luke Gibson represented the Mustangs on the All-District second team. Gibson ranked first on the team in hits (20) with 14 singles and six doubles. Gibson finished behind Rich with 51 strikeouts on the season. He also had 41 putouts in the field.
Lincoln Smith was a honorable mention for Slocum.
