FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians continue to roll through their opponents as they dismantled Martin's Mill Friday, 19-5.
The Indians have now reached double-digit runs in four of their last five outtings. Frankston has outscored their opponents 67-10 during that span.
The Indians got their offense going early in the first inning. Matt Metzig singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Frankston went on to put up four runs in the opening innning, but their biggest highlight of the night came from their nine-run fifth inning to conclude the game.
Metzig, Jared Cook, Clayton Merritt, Ryan Harper, Walker London and Jace Benson each had RBIs in the frame.
Harper singled on a ground ball in Frankston's first at-bat of the inning before singles from Brink Bizzell and W London helped scored their 11th run of the game.
Harper doubled later in the inning as the Indians continued to apply pressure on Martin's Mill.
Harper finished the contest with three hits in four at bats and two runs scored. Bizzell mirrored the three hits, while also scoring four runs. Metzig also put up three hits in five at bats with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Clayton Merritt was on the mound for Frankston as he surrendered five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out 10.
Franksotn outhit Martin's Mill 16-10. while committing one error in the game.
Frankston travels to Neches Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.