FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians took back-to-back wins over the Arp Tigers and Hughes Springs this past weekend.
The Indians launched their weekend with a 4-2 victory over the Tigers. The Indians opened up scoring in the first inning when Robert Walker singled on the first pitch of the at bat. Walker London led the Indians to victory on the pitcher’s mound. HE went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four. Walker, London, Trip Hallmark and Conlan Lemay each collected on hit to lead Frankston.
The Indians was able to grab their second win over Hughes Springs, 10-7, thanks to a five-run third inning. Jared Cook, singled on the first pitch, Trip Hallmark drew a walk, Austin Carr singled during the inning and Walker London grounded out – scoring one run. Matt Metzig was on the mound for Frankston during the contest. He lasted four innings and struck out two during that span. Christian Hernandz closed things out for Frankston in relief out of the bullpen.
Frankston had 10 hits in the game. Cook, Lemay, Metzig and Carr all had two hits in the contest. London and Hallmark led Frankston with two RBI each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.