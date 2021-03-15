WASKOM – The Frankston Indians ended their run at the Waksom tournament with a 2-2 tie after running off a six-game winning streak beforehand.
Daingerfield tied the game on a double in the seventh inning. The Indians totaled seven hits on the day. Bayne Bacon, Kody Loebig and Brink Bizzell each collected two hits to lead Frankston on the day.
Prior to the tie, Frankston swept their Thursday slate in Waksom with a pair of wins against Ore City, 7-4, and Waskom, 5-3.
Frankston put up a three-run second inning to take an early 3-0 advantage in the contest. Ryan Harper doubled on a line drive to left field as Loebig and Matt Metzig scored. Walker London singled on a hard ground ball to center field that brough Harper home.
Frankston maintained their lead throughout the game and collected another two runs at the top of the fourth inning.
Harper led the Indians with two hits in four at bats.
Earlier that day, Frankston walked away with a win over Ore City. They got things started in the first inning when Jace Benson singled on a 3-2 county, scoring one run.
Frankston took complete control with a four-run third inning. Robert Walker singled on a 1-0 count, Cody Dickerson doubled on a 0-2 count and Jared Cook doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Walker London went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits.
