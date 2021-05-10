RUSK – The Frankston Indians playoff journey came to an end Saturday in game three of their series against the Beckville Bearcats.
The Indians suffered a tough loss in game one Wednesday, 13-7, but was able to bounce back in game two with an 8-4 victory. The Indians were able to jump out to an early 3-1 lead and never relinquished control of the contest from there.
A three-run RBI double from Brink Bizzell saw Jace Benson and Kody Loebig cross home plate. Ryan Harper scored on an arrant throw that gave the Indians their 3-0 lead.
Loebig recorded an RBI single at the top of the third inning to extend Frankston's lead to 4-1. Beckville closed within one in the bottom of the fourth before a pop out closed the inning.
A a pair of runs from Carr and Loebig in the fifth inning returned their three-run advantage, 6-3, before an RBI double from Ryan Harper at the top of the seventh closed the game. Carr went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits.
Game three showcased another close affair in the first half of the contest. Benson was on the mound for the Indians as he surrendered five runs in the first three innings.
Leading into the top of the fifth inning, Beckville carried an 5-1 advantage before the eight-run frame blew the doors open. Frankston was outhit 12-3 in the contest as Walker London, Loebig and Jared Cook each had a hit in the game.
Frankston finishes the season 22-7-1.
