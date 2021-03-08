FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians took first place at home in their Keno Fitzgerald Memorial Baseball Tournament this past weekend.
The Indians began their tournament run with a 13-2 victory over Cumberland Academy Thursday. The Indians scored on a double by Brink Bizzell, an error, a home run by Robert Walker, a single by Clayton Merritt, a walk by Matt Metzig, a single by Bizzell and a wild pitch thrown during Jace Benson's at bat in the first inning.
Both Bizzell and Walker London led the team in hits with two. The Indians continued their run Friday with a double-header win over Jefferson and Cushing.
The Indians defeated Jefferson, 5-1, behind two solid runs in the second inning – Matt Metzig double on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
London singled on a 3-2 count in the first inning for the first run of the game. Frankston totaled seven hits in the game. London and Bizzell led again with two a piece.
Frankston shut out cushing later that evening, 12-0. Benson, Ryan Harper, Clayton Merritt, Metzig and Bizzell all drove home runs. They didn't commit a single error in the field.
Frankston's final win of the tournament came Saturday with a 10-8 victory over Troup. A nine-run inning in the third placed the Indians out front and allowed them to maintain the lead down the stretch. Cody Dickerson tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs, Ran Harper singled on a 1-1 count, Metzig drew a walk, and Bizzell singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Frankston tallied eights hits on the day with Bizzell leading the Indians with three hits in four at bats. Bizzell, Metzig, London and Benson all represented Frankston on the All-Tournament team.
Frankston will travel to Waskom Thursday for the fier final tournament beofre district play.
