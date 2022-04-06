PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell 6-4 Tuesday behind a three-run sixth inning from the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
Tuesday's game against Groesbeck proved to be somewhat of a heartbreaker for a Lady Panthers team searching for their first win since March 5. The game was tied at four with Groesbeck batting in the top of the sixth when they singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Panthers were able to build a 4-2 lead through the first five innings of play. Westwood got their offense going in the bottom of the third inning. T Ashford and Z Gonzalez both singled to put a pair of runners on base. After a strikeout on Jaysa Coney, Ally Nichols singled on her first at bat, scoring two runs.
Groesbeck ended the inning soon after that on a double play between their first and second baseman. Groesbeck scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning, however, Westwood responded with a pair of runs themselves. Nichols tripled on a 0-1 count to put their first runner on base. Brandi Drouglas was walked to put their second runner on base. The Lady Panthers was able to score two runs soon after from an error on a ball put in play by Graci Weston. The scores allowed Westwood to take a 4-2 lead into the top of the sixth inning.
Groesbeck scored a total of four runs during the final two innings of the game. Nichols was on the mound of the Lady Panthers. She allowed eight hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
Westwood totaled seven hits in the game. Nichols led Westwood with three hits in four at bats. Zaylean Gonzalez collected two hits in four at bats.
