HENDERSON – The Neches Tigers advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals after sweeping Leverett's Chapel in their bi-district round series.
The Tigers dominated in their first game of the series, 14-4, Friday. Leverett took an early 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning, but a poised Neches team responded with a six-run inning in the bottom of the second.
A two-run RBI single from Carson Sphalinger gave Neches their first scores of the game. That showcase was followed by a pair of RBI singles from Cameron Carnathan and John Snider.
A ground out RBI from Karter Moore extended their lead to 5-3 later in the inning before a fly out earned Neches their sixth run of the frame.
The precise hitting continued for Neches as they enjoyed a four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth behind RBI singles from Collin Morgan and Zane Munsinger.
The Tigers collected 15 hits on the day. Sphalinger, Munsinger, andSnider each collected three hits to lead Neches.
Neches up their hitting total to 18 in game two with another double-digit run performance – this time defeating Leverett's Chapel 15-10.
Neches wasted little time getting their offense going as they posted seven runs in the opening inning. RBI singles from Munsinger, Moore and Snider earned them a 3-0 lead.
A pair of walks tacked on three runs to that score before a ground out RBI from Arthur Elias sat the score at 7-0.
The second inning showcased more of the same for Neches as they were able to take a demanding 11-1 lead. Leading 9-1 during the inning, a one-run double from Sphalinger highlighted the explosive early start.
Munsinger and Sergio Sevin each had three hits to lead Neches.
Neches advances to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will play Miller Grove. Game one of their best of three series begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lindale High School.
Game two will begin 30 minutes after game two. If needed, the two teams will return to Lindale Friday at 5 p.m. for game three.
