LINDALE – A high-scoring affair between the Neches Tigers and Miller Grove Hornets went in favor of Miller Grove following the Tigers 18-10 loss Friday.
The Tigers nearly completed a comeback in Friday's Regional Quarterfinals action that saw them trailing by a much as 8-1 through the first five innings.
An RBI single from Karter Moore tied the game at one in the bottom of the first inning before Miller Grove rattled off their run.
After scoring one additional run in the fifth inning, Neches began to come alive in the sixth frame. RBI singles from Zane Munsinger, Moore and Collin Morgan reduced Miller Grove's lead to 10-8 before a RBI double from Dillon Head tied the game at 10.
Unfortunately for Neches, the hitting spree made its way to the opposing dugout as the Hornets put up eight runs in the seventh inning to take a 18-10 lead.
Neches was held without a run in their final frame as their playoff run came to an end.
Moore, Morgan and Head each led Neches with three hits, although they were outhit as a team, 22-10. Moore put in three RBI as Head had two.
Morgan toed the rubber for Neches. The hurler allowed 17 hits and ten runs over six innings, striking out two and walking one. John Snider and Cameron Carnathan entered the game as relief, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.
