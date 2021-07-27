NECHES – The Neches Tigers baseball team had four representatives on the Texas Sportswriters Association Class A all-state team.
Zane Munsinger, Sergio Servin, Cameron Carnathan and Karter Moore were all earned all-state honors for the Tigers.
Munsiger was selected as second-team all-state as a second basemen. He also was an all-district recipient for Neches.
Servin, Carnathan and Moore were all honorable mentions. Servin won Pitcher of the Year and Carnathan earned Newcomer of the Year in their released all-district superlatives.
Moore was an honorable mention in the all-district awards.
Coach of the Year went to Fayetville head coach Clint Jaeger who guided the Lions to a 17-9 record and state title win over High Island. It was their first state tournament appearance since 2018 and their first state championship since 2012.
Shelbey Noppeney was voted as Player of the Year. He allowed just one run over 10 games until the state semifinal when he allowed just one untainted run in the 3-1 loss.
First team
Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.
Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.
First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.
Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.
Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.
Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.
Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.
Player of the Year – Noppeney, Hubbard
Coach of the Year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Second team
Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.
First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.
Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.
Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.
Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.
Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.
Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.; Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Kyle Gerik, Abbott, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.; Sergio Servin, Neches, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Catchers – Cameron Carnathan, Neches, fr.; Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard, sr.; Jacob George, Miller Grove, jr.
First basemen – Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, jr.
Shortstops – Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Trent Gerber, Nazareth, jr.; Travis Gully, Fayetteville, soph.; Tommy Mack Kingston, Borden County, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Garrett Young, Jonesboro, fr.
Third basemen – Thomas Beard, D’Hanis, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, soph.
Outfielders – Cade Collinsworth, Kennard, sr.; Derek Dyer, Nazareth, sr.; Karter Moore, Neches, fr.
