LINDALE – The Neches Tigers split their two-game Thursday slate against the Miller Grove Hornets.
The Tigers entered game two Thursday after being shutout 10-0 in their earlier contest against the Hornets.
John Snider got the start on the mound for Neches in game two and only gave up two runs through the first four innings of the contest.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Dillon Head cracked an RBI single on a hard ground ball to left field. An inning later, in the bottom of the third, Zane Munsinger loaded up another RBI single to lock the game at two.
The Tigers eventually fought their way into the lead when in the bottom of the fourth Arthur Elias recorded Neches' third RBI single of the contest on a 1-1 count.
Momentum began to swing back in favor of Miller Grove in the top of the fifth inning after they were able to take a 6-3 lead. A walk, a RBI single and RBI double all contributed to their four-run inning.
Down 6-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Karter Moore was struck out on their first at bat. Head put their first runner on base on a ground ball to shortstop before two walks and a single left the bases load for the Tigers.
Neches earned their first run of the inning when Elias was hit by the pitch before a fielder's choice reduced Miller Grove's lead to 6-5.
Bases remained loaded for the Tiger and another walk knotted the game back at six.
A two-run RBI single from Carson Sphalinger regained the lead for Neches in the bottom of the sixth, 8-6, and inevitably ended the game.
Game three will begin at 5 p.m. tonight back at Lindale High School.
