Palestine 5, Mexia 2
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season after defeating the Mexia Blackcats 5-2.
The Wildcats were consistent from the plate during the first three innings before not registering a run in the fourth and fifth innings. Mario Perez got the Wildcats on the board in the first inning when he doubled on a 3-2 count. Perez singled later in the third inning for his second RBI of the game on a fly ball to right field. Eric Estrada was walked later in the inning for their third run of the game.
Peayton Giles picked up the win for the Wildcats. He lasted seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Diego Estrada and Perez led the wildcats with two hits each. Diego finished 2-of-3 at the plate, while Perez was 2-of-4. The Wildcats will attempt to make it six in a row Thursday against Hardin-Jefferson.
Cayuga 5, Troup 4
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats opened their season 4-0 wins over state runner up Kennard 14-4, Cushing 7-4, Troup 5-4, and Cumberland 9-6. Some stat leaders were Jadan Henry with 8 hits 7 RBI and 2 wins on the mound Jadan gave up 1 earned run in 9 innings on the week. Nic Woolverton picked up 5 hits with 3 doubles in the 4 games.
Braxton Killion also had a solid start vs Cushing allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 5 in 4 innings of work.
