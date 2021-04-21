Carthage 18, Palestine 0
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Wildcats fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 18-0 loss to Carthage on Tuesday. The Bulldogs scored on a double, a groundout and a single by in the first inning.
The Wildcats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Carthage, giving up 18 runs.
A single by Peayton Giles in the first inning was a positive for the Wildcats.
Anthony McLaughlin took the loss for Palestine. The pitcher lasted two and a third innings, allowing eight hits and 15 runs while striking out two.
Cayden Patton and Giles each managed one hit to lead Palestine Wildcats Varsity.
Slocum 13, Latexo 7
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs took the lead late in the game in a 13-7 victory over Latexo on Tuesday. The game was tied at seven with Slocum batting in the top of the seventh when Luke Gibson drew a walk, scoring one run.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as Slocum collected six hits and Latexo five in the high-scoring affair
Lex Rich led the Mustangs to victory on the mound. The righthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over three innings, striking out seven and walking zero.Lincoln Smith threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Gibson started the game for Slocum. The pitcher went one inning, allowing three runs on zero hits and striking out one
Smith, Gibson, LaRoche, Rich, Jose Molina, and Cade Peters each collected one hit to lead Slocum.
Kerens 10, Neches 3
NECHES – The Neches Tigers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-3 loss to Kerens on Tuesday.
Neches struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Kerens, giving up ten runs.
Servin started the game for the Tigers. The righthander surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out seven. John Snider threw one inning in relief.
Carson Sphalinger and Karter Moore all managed multiple hits for Neches.
Frankston 20, Trinidad 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians picked up a 20-0 win over Trinidad Tuesday behind a flurry of walks.
Brink Bizzell and Wade Rackley both had doubles on the day with Kody Loebig contributing three RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.