The Wildcats have begun the season 4-0 under first-year Palestine coach James Dillard with wins over Mabank, Fairfield, Tyler and Huntington.
The Wildcats opened up their new and improved Wildcat Baseball stadium with a 12-3 win over Mabank on Monday night. Tagertt Dillard picked up the win for the Wildcats tossing three innings, while striking out seven, walking two and allowing one hit. Dillard also gave up two runs. Braedan Harris threw 2two innings for the Wildcats, allowing one run while giving up four hits, striking out two and walking two.
Bryce Bradford pitched the final two innings for the Wildcats, striking out two Panther hitters and allowing zero hits.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first, one run in the second inning before blowing it open with a seven-run fourth inning.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Cayden Patton 2-3 with two RBI, Aaron Ordonez 2-3 with two RBI, Mario Perez 2-4 with one RBI and Cason Clark 2-4. The Wildcats stole nine bases as a team.
The Wildcats returned to action Thursday with their hosted Howard Estes Tournament.
They opened the tournament with a 2-1 run over the Fairfield Eagles. Perez, Eric Estrada and Clark each had one hit to lead the Wildcats.
Against Tyler, Harris pitched a shutout as he helped Palestine secure a 4-0 win. Harris allowed one hit and zero runs over six innings and struck out nine. Peayton Giles led the Wildcats with two hits in three at bats. Estrada, Cody Patton, Aaron Ordonez and Tripp Hallmark each finished with one RBI.
In Friday’s game against the Huntington Red Devils, a walk-off single from Diego Estrada secured a 3-2 win for the Wildcats. With the game tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, Estrada singled on a 2-2 count.
Eric Estrada tied the ball game at two in the bottom of the fifth inning after singling on a 0-1 count. Giles was on the mound to begin the game for Palestine. He finished with 11 strikeouts.
Clark took over the final two innings and allowed zero runs on zero hits. Diego Estrada and Harris led the Wildcats with two hits each.
Palestine wraps their tournament slate 4 p.m. Saturday against the Mexia Blackats.
