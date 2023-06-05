The Palestine Wildcats finished the 2023 Baseball season with a 13-10 record. The Wildcats missed the playoffs by one game. However, the Wildcats did accomplish a lot of positive things in 2023.
The Wildcats for the first time in many seasons went undefeated in the Howard Estes Tournament, the Wildcats doubled their district win total and won a district game at Wildcat Stadium for the first time since 2019.
The Wildcats will return seven starters for the 2024 season along with four pitchers that threw over 90 percent of the innings in district play. The Wildcats also had four players receive all district awards.
Senior infielder Mario Perez was the lone Wildcat named to the 1st team All-District. Perez hit .314 in district play for the Wildcats.
Junior catcher Peayton Giles was named to the All-District second team. Giles led the team in stolen bases and threw out over 86 percent of base runners attempting to steal a base.
Sophomore outfielder Tagertt Dillard was also named to the All-District second team. Dillard hit .235 in district play, with 6 outfield assists.
Junior pitcher Braedan Harris was named to all district honorable mention team. Harris led the Wildcats with a 1.38 ERA in district play. Harris struck out 25 hitters in 17.2 innings.
