PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell 11-5 at home against their district opponent the Groesbeck Goats Tuesday.
A slow start for the Panthers was favorable for Groesbeck in their six-run district win. The Panthers registered their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI single from P Choate. However, by then, Groesbeck had built an 8-0 lead. The Goats put up two runs in the first and tow runs in the second before their four-run fourth inning.
Westwood held Groesbeck without a run in the fifth inning on a strikeout and a pair of ground outs. A triple from Josh Guardiola in the fifth set up the RBI single from Choate. The Goats did find their rhythm once again in the top of the sixth – scoring three runs on RBI singles from Venditti and Brightwell.
Kylance Parish stepped to the plate with bases loaded after Cayden Jones and Kamron Savage was walked and Braydne Barron was struck by the pitch. Parish blasted a RBI single on a 2-1 count. Guardiola singled later in the inning on a 3-and-1. Choate wrapped up their inning with their third run on a 1-and-1, scoring one run.
The Panthers final score came on a double from Savage on a fly ball to center field.
Choate and Guardiola led the Panthers in hits with two each. Choate finished with two RBIs. Savage and Joey Garza split time on the mound. Savage ended the game with nine strikeouts, while Garza had two.
