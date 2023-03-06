GROVETON -- The Westwood Panthers finished 3-0 this past weekend at the Groveton Baseball Tournament with wins over Groveton, Lovelady and Chireno.
The Panthers put together solid group of wins this past weekend following their 1-0 win over Groveton, 10-1 victory against Lovelady and 5-2 win against the Chireno Owls. Joey Garza threw a no-hitter against Groveton to lead the Panthers past them.
He allowed zero hits and zero runs, while striking out six batters. Brayden Barron was 1-for-2 at bat to lead the Panthers. Their 10-run game against Lovelady was their highest scoring total of the season so far with six different players scoring runs.
Preston Choate was on the mound for the Panthers. He surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, while striking out six. Tyrike Billups and Joey Garza led the Panthers with two hits each. Billups dazzled with four RBI, Garza had two and Myron Melton had one.
Their final game came against Chireno where a four-run third inning sealed the win for the Panthers. Jordan Velasquez and Avery Muniz both tripled in the inning for Westwood. They also both led Westwood in hits with two. Tyler Commander was on the pitcher’s mound for the Panthers where he threw four strikeouts.
