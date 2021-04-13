Center 11, Palestine 9
CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats was forced to reschedule their Friday night game against the Center Roughriders to Monday after a lightning delay brought the game to an end after the second inning.
The Wildcats lost the lead late in an 11-9 defeat to Center. The game was tied at nine with Center batting in the bottom of the fifth when Cale Henson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Palestine collected eight hits on the night with Anthony McLaughlin leading them with two hits in four at bats.
Elkhart 1, Groesbeck 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defeated Groesbeck 1-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Corban Whitfield induced a fly out from Gruell to finish off the game.
Elkhart's pitchers struck out 11 on the night to keep them off the plate.
Johnathon Meyer led things off on the mound for the Elks. The ace allowed one hit and zero runs over five and a third innings, striking out nine.
Steve Gonzales led Elkhart with two hits in four at bats.
Center 11, Palestine 9
CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats was forced to reschedule their Friday night game against the Center Roughriders to Monday after a lightning delay brought the game to an end after the second inning.
The Wildcats lost the lead late in an 11-9 defeat to Center. The game was tied at nine with Center batting in the bottom of the fifth when Cale Henson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Palestine collected eight hits on the night with Anthony McLaughlin leading them with two hits in four at bats.
Elkhart 1, Groesbeck 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defeated Groesbeck 1-0 on Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Corban Whitfield induced a fly out from Gruell to finish off the game.
Elkhart's pitchers struck out 11 on the night to keep them off the plate.
Johnathon Meyer led things off on the mound for the Elks. The ace allowed one hit and zero runs over five and a third innings, striking out nine.
Steve Gonzales led Elkhart with two hits in four at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.