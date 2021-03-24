Frankston 5, Martin's Mill 2
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians stole the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Martin's Mill on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with Frankston Indians batting in the bottom of the sixth when Bayne Bacon singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Walker London got the win for Frankston Indians. London went three innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out five and walking zero. Jace Benson started the game for Frankston. The ace allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out eight and walking one
Matt Metzig went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Indians in hits.
Cayuga 12, Malakoff 0
CAYUGA – Garrett Bright was brilliant on the mound on Friday, as Bright threw a no-hitter to lead Wildcats past Cross Roads 12-0.
Wildcats secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the second inning. Wildcats's big inning was driven by singles by Braxton Killion , Bright, and Caden Mullican, an error on a ball put in play by Mullican and Owen Cretsinger, by Ayden Stovall, and a double by Jadan Henry.
Wildcats got on the board in the first inning. Henry drew a walk, scoring one run. Bright led things off on the pitcher's mound for Wildcats. The bulldog allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight.
Wildcats collected seven hits. Henry and Bright all managed multiple hits for Wildcats. Bright and Henry each managed two hits to lead Wildcats. Wildcats didn't commit a single error in the field. Nic Woolverton had nine chances in the field, the most on the team.
Normangee 7, Slocum 6
NORMANGEE – The Slocum Mustangs fought back after falling down by five runs in the fifth inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-6 defeat to Normangee on Tuesday. Slocum scored two runs in the failed comeback on a passed ball during Lex Rich's at bat and a.
Luke Gibson led things off on the pitcher's mound for the Mustangs. Gibson lasted four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three. Rich threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Rich and Gibson all had one hit to lead Slocum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.