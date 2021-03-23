LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandies picked up their second straight win Monday evening after rallying back from a 5-3 deficit at the top of the seventh.
An eight-run seventh inning was the catalyst behind Grapeland's 11-5 victory against Latexo. Cooper Sheridan stepped to the plate and singled on a hard ground ball to left field, scoring one run from Slade Harris.
Cole Goolsby advanced to third with two runners now on base. Goolsby attempted to steal home but was tagged out.
With two outs on the board, a pair of walks sent Sheridan across home plate – tieing the game at five. With momentum swinging towards Grapeland, Jacob Vaden drew another walk, which scored their third run of the inning.
Offensive momentum continued to accelerate for the Sandies when Jax Vickers doubled on a line drive to left field as the crowd watched Jason Decluette, Matthew Gardner and Vaden cross home plate to give them a 9-5 advantage.
Grapeland went on to score two additional runs to extend their lead to 11-5 before receiving their third out.
Sheridan was on the pitcher's mound for Grapeland and went four innings, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out 13.
Harris went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Sandies in hits, while also scoring two runs. Sheridan and J Elliott also contributed two runs.
