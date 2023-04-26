NORTH ZULCH – The Slocum Mustangs secured their district championship after back-to-back wins over the Oakwood Panthers and North Zulch Bulldogs.
The Panthers finished 5-1 in district and have won seven of their last eight games. All five district wins saw them put up at least 12 runs in each contest. Tuesday’s contest remained similar to their script as they defeated North Zulch, 13-2, which followed their 16-0 win over the Oakwood Panthers Friday.
Eight runs in the first two innings of Tuesday night’s game was more than enough to secure the win for Slocum. The Mustangs started the game with a five-run first inning that began with a two-run single from Carter Sbrusch.
RBI singles from Brock Evers and Braedon Lindsey also highlighted their impressive opening inning. The Mustangs scored the fifth run of the inning when Cameron Janke was hit by a pitch with bases loaded.
Slocum’s momentum translated into the second inning in another multi-run frame. A two-run single from Evers extended their lead to 7-0 before a RBI single from Janke put them up 8-0. North Zulch responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, which was the only inning of the contest the Bulldogs found success.
Slocum scored two runs in the third and an additional three runs in the sixth inning before the game was called. Sbrusch led the Mustangs with three hits in four at-bats. Zach Coble, Lindsey, and Evers each collected two hits to follow.
Lindsey and Evers led Slocum with three RBI. Sbrusch finished with two. Cody Jordan was on the mound for the Mustangs. He only allowed four hits and two runs over six innings with five strikeouts. Jordan has been dynamic in the pitcher’s circle after nearly throwing a no-hitter against Oakwood.
There he only allowed one hit with seven strikeouts while holding them without a run. Jordan also led them in hits during that game as he went 3-for-3 at the plate.
