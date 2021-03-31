Jasper 8, Palesitne 1
The Palestine Wildcats watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 8-1 loss to Jasper on Tuesday. Jasper scored on a double by Brock Lackey in the first inning, a double by Heath Pantoja in the first inning, and a groundout by Drew Marshall in the second inning.
Pitcher Anthony McLaughlin took the loss for Palestine going five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out two.
Jarret Henry, Mario Perez, Peayton Giles, McLaughlin, and Pablo Castillo each managed one hit to lead Palestine Wildcats Varsity.
Cayuga 12, Martin's Mill 1
Haden McBroom gave Martins Mill fits, as McBroom bagged four hits in Wildcats's 12-1 victory on Tuesday. McBroom singled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.
Wildcats notched five runs in the sixth inning. Nic Woolverton, McBroom, Ayden Stovall, andOwen Cretsinger each drove in runs during the inning.
Garrett Bright led things off on the hill for Wildcats. The pitcher went six innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out five and walking one.
Wildcats socked one home run on the day. Jadan Henry had a four bagger in the fifth inning.
Wildcats tallied 15 hits in the game. McBroom, Henry, Cretsinger, and Braxton Killion each racked up multiple hits for Wildcats. McBroom led Wildcats with four hits in four at bats.
