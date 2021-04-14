Rusk 10, Palestine 0
The Palestine Wildcats fell to the Rusk Eagles Tuesday,10-0, to the Rusk Eagles.
One bright spot for the Wildcats was a single by Anthony McLaughlin in the second inning.
McLaughlin took the loss for Palestine. The righthander lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out five.
McLaughlin led the Wildcats with one hit in two at bats.
Normangee 5, Grapeland 2
The Grapeland Sandies stayed in it until the end, but Normangee pulled away late in a 5-2 victory on Tuesday. The game was tied at one with Normangee batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Normangee.
Cooper Sheridan was on the mound for Grapeland. Sheridan allowed two hits and three runs over five and a third innings, striking out ten.
Peyton Prater threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Jayce Elliott led the Sandies with one run batted in. Elliott went 0-for-3 on the day.
Elkhart 5, Teague 2
Invidiual stats will be updated once sent in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.