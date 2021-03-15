Palmer 3, Palestine 2
MABANK – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their final two games of the Mabank tournament this past weekend. The Wildcats fell 3-2 against Palmer and 6-2 against Eustace.
Anthony McLaughlin started the game for Palestine and recorded nine outs – allowing three hits and three runs over three innings, striking out five and walking one. Diego Estrada, Cayden Patton and Pablo Castillo all had one hit to lead Palestine.
Palestine fell behind 3-2 early in the Eustace game and could never recover. Mario Perez, Peayton Giles, Anthony McLaughlin and Castillo each managed one hit lead Palestine.
West Rusk 6, Elkhart 5
RUSK – The Elkhart Elks dropped all three of their games at the Herman Odom Tournament this past weekend. The Elks fell 9-0 against Rusk, 11-8 against Diboll and ended the tournament with a narrow 6-5 loss against West Rusk.
The Elks out-hit West Ruks seven to six, but it wasn't enough to earn them a win. West Rusk pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. Steve Gonzales and Corbin Whitfield all had two hits to lead the Elks. Elkhart didn't commit a single error in the field.
Lovelady 19, Slocum 2
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs had their two-game winning streak snapped Friday as they fell big to Lovelady, 19-2.
Lovelady scored six runs in the first two innings to snatch momentum early from Slocum. Luke Gibson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Slocum in hits.
