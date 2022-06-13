The Westwood Panthers and Elkhart Elks both had their fair share of representatives on the District 20-3A first team.
For Westwood, Infielders Joey Garza and Outfielder Jordan Velasquez represented the Panthers on the first team. Garza wrapped his season with three assists and 16 putouts in the field. Velasquez led the team in hits with 23. He also had 15 singles, eight doubles and 10 RBIs.
For Elkhart, Outfielder Jhonathan Meyer and infielders Hunter Evans and Brayden Chambless received first-team honors. Evans signed his national letter of intent earlier this year to play baseball at LeTourneau University.
Evans recorded 19 hits during their district run and nine RBIs, which included four in their 10-6 win over Westwood. Chambless followed behind him with 17 hits and 11 RBIs. He had four RBIs in their 18-2 win over the Crockett Bulldogs. Meyer wrapped district with 13 hits and six RBIs.
Elkhart Pitcher Corbin Whitfield earned second team honors for the Elks, along with Gavin Shirey. Conner Walker and Park Warren were both honorable mentions.
Westwood’s Noah Cheatham made it to the second team.
In the district superlatives, Franklin’s Dylan Rhoden received MVP. Fairfield’s Cal Wilson was named Newcomer of the Year, Franklin’s Cort Lowry was the Offensive MVP, Groesbeck’s Brenden Morrow was the Defensive MVP, Fairfield’s Kaden Crawford was Pitcher of the Year, Franklin’s Josh Atomancyzk was Utility Player of the Year, while Franklin’s Matthew Anderson was named the Coach of the Year.
