ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats grabbed a 6-1 win in their final non-district game against the Athens Hornets Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats improved their record to 11-2-1 following Tuesday’s win.
Tagertt Dillard picked up the victory on the mound for the Wildcats tossing five innings, while striking out six Hornet hitters. Dillard allowed three hits and one unearned run. Braedan Harris collected the save for the Wildcats throwing the final two innings and only allowed one hit while striking out two.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Eric Estrada 3-4 2 RBI, Mario Pérez 2-3 2 runs scored, Tagertt Dillard 2-4. Other Wildcats that added hits were: Cayden Patton 1-4, Diego Estrada 1-3, Aaron Ordonez 1-3, Diego Cruz 1-3 and Tripp Hallmark 1-2.
The Wildcats open district play Friday when they travel to Rusk. First pitch is slated for 7pm. The JV Wildcats lost their game 6-2 to Athens and also open up district play on Friday at Rusk beginning at 4:30.
