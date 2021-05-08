CUMBERLAND – An early seven-run lead gave the Cayuga Wildcats all the momentum they needed to defeat Big Sandy, 15-2, in game one of their bi-district round series.
Garrett Bright led things off on the mound for Wildcats. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking zero.
The Wildcats collected ten hits on the day. Caden Mullican, Braxton Killion , and Bright each had multiple hits for Wildcats. Bright, Killion , and Mullican each managed two hits to leadWildcats. Wildcats was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Toby Murray made the most plays with eight.
Bright and Mullican each had doubles in the contest. Killon and Mullican led the team with three RBIs. Toby Murray followed behind them with two. Ayden Stovall and Owen Crestinger each had one.
Cayuga returns to the field today for the second game of their three game series at 3:30 p.m. in Cumberland.
