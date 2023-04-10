MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-4) dropped their fourth district game Friday in a 10-2 loss against the Madisonville Mustangs.
The Wildcats opened the game with a two-run first inning that allowed them to a carry a 2-1 lead for the majority of the game. Peayton Giles grounded out for the first run and Maro Perez followed with a RBI single.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Madisonville’s five-run fourth inning snatched the lead from Palestine as they were unable to register a run for the remainder of the ball game.
Diego Estrada took the loss for the Wildcats. The righthander allowed five hits and three runs over three and a third innings, striking out five. Mario Perez went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Palestine in hits.
Palestine returns home Tuesday to host the Rusk Eagles who they defeated in their district opener, 4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.