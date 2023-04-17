PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats picked up a 2-1 win over Jacksonville Friday night. The win improves the Wildcats season record to 13-7 and 2-4 in district play.
Braedan Harris picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats tossing 3.2 innings of relief allowing two hits while striking out seven hitters. Wildcats’ starter Diego Estrada threw 3.1 innings allowing four hits while striking 6 hitters and allowing 1 run.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats were: Diego Estrada 1-for-2 with one RBI, Eric Estrada 1-for-2 and Tag Dillard 1-for-2.
The Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Diego Estrada single scoring Mario Perez. The Wildcats scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tag Dillard led the inning off with a single and pinch runner Bryce Bradford later scored the winning run when a balk was called on the Jacksonville pitcher.
The district win keeps the Wildcats in playoff contention. The Wildcats are back home on Tuesday vs state ranked Lufkin Hudson beginning at 4:30/7.
The JV Wildcats also won their JV ballgame vs. Jacksonville and will also be at home on Tuesday beginning at 4:30.
