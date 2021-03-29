COMMERCE – The Palestine Wildcats got back in the win column Friday thanks to a nine-run sixth inning against the Commerce Tigers.
The Wildcats was explosive in their preseason finale against the Tigers as they blew past them 14-3.
Peayton Giles, Noah Birtman, Mario Perez, Anthony McLaughlin, Diego Estrada all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Cayden Patton got Palestine on the board early in the first inning when he singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.
Palestine led 5-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning. Braiden Hickman took to the plate first for Palestine. A wild pitch from Commerce put the first runner on base for the Wildcats.
The action got going when Giles stepped to the plate next and doubled on a fly ball to left field – bringing Hickman across home plate.
Birtman was the next at bat and singled a on bunt as Giles scored Palestine's seventh run of the game.
Pitching errors and solid swining at the plate continued to boost the offensive momentum for Palestine. Perez, McLaughlin and Castillo all batted singles in the inning to stretch the Wildcats lead.
McLaughlin took the win for Palestine. While on the mound he allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out four and walking zero. Castillo and Giles entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Palestine outhit Commerce in the contest as theys scattered 10 hits in the game. Patton led them with three hits in four at bats.
Giles registered two hits in five at bats with RBIs. Castillo and Birtman led Palestine with three runs a piece.
Palestine opens district play Tuesday against the Jasper Bulldogs.
