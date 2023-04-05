The Wildcats were defeated by the sixth-ranked Bullard Panthers on Tuesday evening by a score of 8-1. The loss drops the Wildcats to 12-5 on the season and 1-3 in district play.
Tagertt Dillard suffered the loss going five innings and giving up five runs with three being earned. Cason Clark threw the final two innings for the Wildcats.
Cason Clark also led the Wildcats at the plate going 2-3.
The Wildcats return to action on Thursday with a 7pm game in Madisonville.
The JV Wildcats suffered their 2nd loss in district play and are now 2-2 in district play and are scheduled to play on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 in Madisonville.
