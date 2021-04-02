JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats sought revenge on the Jasper Bulldogs from Tuesday night's loss and claimed it in a 9-4 Thursday night victory on the road.
Pablo Castillo helped lift the Wildcats to victory as he picked up four hits in four at bats and three runs in their district win.
Castillo singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fifth, and doubled in the sixth.
Palestine earned the victory despite allowing Jasper to score three runs in the third inning. Jasper's big inning was driven by a single by Grayson Williams and an error on a ball put in play by Seth Ross.
The Wildcats got things started in the first inning when Cayden Patton singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Castillo was the winning pitcher for Palestine. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out four. Peayton Giles threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Giles recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Palestine Wildcats Varsity.
Logan Primrose took the loss for Jasper. The bulldog went four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one.
The Wildcats tallied 12 hits in the game. Castillo, Anthony McLaughlin, and Jarret Henry all collected multiple hits for Palestine Wildcats Varsity. Castillo led Palestine Wildcats Varsity with four hits in four at bats.
Jasper totaled ten hits in the game. Williams, Carlton Limbrick, Garrett Pugh, and Ross all managed multiple hits for Jasper. Williams went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Jasper in hits.
The Wildcats will return to the diamond Tuesday against Center.
