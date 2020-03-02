The Palestine Wildcats stacked together a two-win weekend behind victories over TK Gorman and Leon.
Parker Giles didn't allow a single run against Leon, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Palestine to a 12-0 victory.
The Wildcats secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the second inning. Giles, Pablo Castillo, Anthony McLaughlin, Noah Birtman and Jayden Townsend powered the big inning with RBIs.
Giles took the win for the Wildcats. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and zero runs, while striking out six and walking zero.
Against TK Gorman, the Wildcats took the lead for good in the fourth inning and didn't relinquish it in their 5-3 victory over TK Gorman Thursday.
The game was tied at two entering the bottom of the fourth inning when Pablo Castillo drew a walk, scoring one run. Jayden Townsend led the Wildcats to victory on the mound. He allowed three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
Noah Birtman got things rolling for the Palestine offense in the second inning on a line-drive single to right field. Sam Braly crossed home plate to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Parker Giles helped put another run on the board for Palestine in the third on a single line-drive to right field. Jayden Townsend scored putting the Wildcats up 2-0.
TK Gorman tied things up in the top of the fourth inning before Castillio and Townsend retook the lead, 4-2, for the Wildcats. Jarrett Henry doubled on a pop fly to right field in the bottom of the fifth for the final score of the evening.
Giles led the Wildcats with two hits in three at bats. As a team, Palestine stole seven bases during the game as Giles led the way with three.
In their two losses, Palestine fell 10-0 to New Waverly Saturday and 8-2 against Chapel Hill Friday. New Wavelry put together six runs in the fourth inning and outhit the Wildcats 5-2.
Palestine committed six errors in the ball game.
Against Chapel Hill, the Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before they extended their lead to 5-0 in the second.
Castillo and Jarret Henry each collected one hit to lead the Wildcats.
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Eustace 9, Westwood 6, 2/28
Legacy Titan 12, Westwood 4, 2/29
Fairfield 6, Frankston 2, 2/27
Brownsboro 3, Frankston 1, 2/27
Frankston 9, Beckville 2, 2/28
Frankston 16, Alba Golden 1, 2/29
