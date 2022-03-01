The Palestine Wildcats move to 4-0 Friday with their 10-0 win over Leon in large part to Diego Estrada who threw a shutout to lead them to victory.
A three-run first inning for the Wildcats set the tone for Friday night’s win. A pair of single from Estrada and Cody Patton opened the door for the first of three RBI from Peayton Giles. Giles singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
A sac fly later in the inning put the Wildcats up three after Patton scored on a passed ball. The Wildcats closed the game with back-to-back three-run innings in the third and fourth. Giles got the inning going on a triple on his first at bat. Mario Perez and C Hughes both had singles during the inning with E Estrada doubling later in the inning to put the Wildcats up 7-0 entering the top of the fourth. Palestine mirrored their third-inning production in the fourth as D Estrada, Hughes and Aaron Ordonez all singled in the inning.
Giles continued to add to his at-bat numbers – doubling in the inning on a line drive to left field. Diego Estrada was credited with the win – surrendering zero runs on one hit over four innings and striking out six. Ordonez followed behind Giles’ three RBI with two. Giles finished three-of-three at the plate as he led the Wildcats in hits. Diego amd Hughes each had two of Palestine’s 12 hits on the game.
Their 10-0 win over Leon came on the heels of their 19-2 win over Tyler Thursday. Diego and Patton both had two runs with Diego going 2-of-2 at the plate with four RBI. Ordonez tailed him with three, while Patton, Giles and Perez each had two.
