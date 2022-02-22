ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats (2-0) picked up their second win of the season Monday evening against the Athens Hornets, 12-0.
Peayton Giles got the win for the Varsity throwing a one-hitter through four and two-thirds innings. Diego Estrada pitched a scoreless two innings in relief. Aaron Ordonez had three RBI on the night and the lone triple. Mario Perez had a double during the game with a run and two RBI. Cayden Patton had two RBI and was 3-of-4 at the plate Monday. Eric Estrada also finished with two RBI, while going 2-of-5 at the plate.
The wildcats had 16 hits on the night.
The Wildcats continue on Thursday hosting the Howard Estes in Rusk with Mario Perez getting the start for the cats.
