PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats finished undefeated in the Howard Estes tournament this past weekend following Saturday’s 8-0 win over the Mexia Blackcats as they now move to 5-0 on the season.
The Wildcats pitched their second shutout in their past three games thanks in large part to Tagrett Dillard. Dillard allowed only two hits in five innings, while striking out 10. Bryce Bradford also threw a scoreless inning – striking out one while allowing zero hits.
Eric Estrada and Braeden Harris led the Wildcats in hits with two each. Harris also scored two runs, along with Peayton Giles and Cason Clark. Deigo Cruz finished with three RBI. Cayden Patton finished with two RBI.
Earlier in the tournament the Wildcats enjoyed a 2-1 win over Fairfield, a 4-0 win over Tyler and a 3-2 win over the Huntington Red Devils. The Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday in Huntington before traveling to Kilgore Thursday to participate in the Oil Belt Classic.
