HUNTINGTON -- The Palestine Wildcats defeated the Huntington Red Devils in Huntington on Tuesday 5-4. This win improves the Wildcats record to 6-0. Diego Estrada picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, throwing 5 innings allowing only 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 8 Red Devil hitters. Cason Clark picked up the save tossing 2 innings and only allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits, while also striking out 3.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Cayden Patton 2-3 with a RBI and run scored, Diego Cruz 1-3 with a RBI, Eric Estrada 1-2 with a run scored and a RBI, and Peayton Giles 1-3 with 2 runs scored.
The Wildcats are back in action this weekend in the Oil Belt Classic in Kilgore. On Thursday the Wildcats play at 9am against Harmony. Friday afternoon the Wildcats will play New Diana at 1 and Kilgore at 5:30. The Wildcats will conclude play on Saturday at 1:30 vs. Longview Pine Tree.
The Wildcats JV lost to Huntington 3-1 and will also be in action this weekend as they travel over to Rusk for the Rusk JV tournament.
