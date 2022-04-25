PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats were unable to protect an early lead in Friday’s district game against the Carthage Bulldogs as they fell 8-6.
Though Carthage secured the season sweep of the Wildcats Friday, it was a much better showing from the Palestine team then their prior meeting. Tuesday, Palestine traveled to Carthage where they were taken down 11-1.
The Wildcats surpassed Tuesday’s run total in the first inning thanks to a RBI single from Peayton Giles that scored two runs. Diego Estrada and Cayden Patton had both singled on their first at bat to put their first two runners on base.
The Wildcats later scored on a walk with bases loaded to take a 3-0 lead into the second inning. Cartage tied things up with a three-run second inning before Palestine retook the lead in the third on a RBI single from Eric Estrada.
Palestine scored a run in each of the next two innings before a three-run sixth inning from the Bulldogs tied things at six. Carthage eventually took the game in the eighth inning where they scored two runs. Diego was on the mound for Palestine. He recorded three strikeouts. Peayton Giles recorded seven strikekouts.
Patton led the Wildcats in hits going 3-of-5 at the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.