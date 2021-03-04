KILGORE – The Palestine Wildcats fell against the New Diana Eagles, 5-3, Thursday in the Oil Belt Torunament after jumping out to an early 3-0 lead.
Thursday's game against New Diana was a heartbreaker for the as they lost the lead late in the defeat. New Diana trailed 3-2 in the top of the third inning when an error scored two runs for New Diana.
Palestine was able to get on the board early in the first inning after Mario Perez grounded out, scoring one run. Pablo Castillo was the next to score for theWildcats on a passed ball.
Peayton Giles rounded out the third run for the Wildcats after Cayden Patton hit a fly ball to center field.
New Diana responded with a one-run inning at the top of the second before scoring three runs in the third and the game-winning run in the fourth.
Peayton Giles took the loss for Palestine. Giles lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out six.
Noah Birtman and Cayden Patton all had one hit to lead Palestine. The Wildcats will return to the diamond Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Kilgore.
