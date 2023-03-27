RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats opened district Friday with a 4-1 victory over the Rusk Eagles in the 14th inning to improve to 12-2 on the year and 1-0 in district play.
Diego Estrada picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats tossing the 13th and 14th innings. Estrada struck out 4 hitters while not allowing a hit. Mario Perez started for the Wildcats and tossed 6 innings only allowing two hits and 1 unearned run and struck out 7 while not walking any Rusk hitters. Braedan Harris also tossed 6 innings striking out 11 Rusk Eagle hitters and only allowing 1 hit.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Peayton Giles 3-5, Eric Estrada 1-2 and 1 RBI, Mario Perez 2-7, Aaron Ordonez 2-6, Braedan Harris 2-7 2 RBI.
Other Wildcats with hits included: Cayden Patton, Diego Estrada, Diego Cruz and Tag Dillard.
The Wildcat JV also won their district opener 8-7 over Rusk that improves the JV record to 6-6. Both teams return to action on Tuesday night in Jacksonville. Game times will be 4:30/7.
