RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats picked up their second consecutive district win Tuesday against the Center Roughriders.
Mario Perez pitched the Wildcats to victory after going four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out three. Pablo Casitllo threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Palestine's best inning came in the bottom of the third where they scored their first two runs of the game. Giles doubled on a hard ground ball to left field to get their offense moving before Noah Birtman bunted into a fielder's choice to give them their first run of the game.
Mario Perez later singled on a line drive to center field that earned Palestine their second run of the frame.
Palestine outhit Center 8-5 during the contest with Aaron Ordonez and Peayton Giles all managing multiple hits. Ordonez led Palestine with three hits in three at bats.
Giles had two hits in four at bats.
