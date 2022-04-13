PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-0 loss to Rusk on Tuesday. Rusk took the lead on an error in the first inning.
The Wildcats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Rusk, giving up ten runs.
Rusk opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Rusk.
A single by Cayden Patton in the fourth inning was a positive for Palestine.
JD Thompson was credited with the victory for Rusk. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Mario Perez took the loss for Palestine. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing ten runs on eight hits and striking out one.
Patton went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead the Wildcats in hits.
