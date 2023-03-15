PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (10-2) have now won three of their past four games following Tuesday evening’s 10-0 shutout of the Gladewater Bears, 10-0.
The temporary rain had little to no effect on the Wildcats hot batting hand. Diego Estrada and Cason Clark combined to hold Gladewater to two hits over six innings as the Wildcats outhit them 14-2.
A four-run second inning had the Wildcats comfortable in front 6-0 entering the top of the third. A pair of singles from Cayden Patton and Peayton Giles in the first inning put their first two runners on base before a RBI double from Estrada pushed gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night, 2-0.
Palestine continued to trend upwards in the bottom of the second thanks to RBI singles from Giles, Mario Perez and Patton. Their 6-0 lead was more than enough to lock down their second consecutive win.
Estrada was the winning pitcher for Palestine. He allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, while striking out six. Patton led the Wildcats in hits as he went 3-for-4 at the plate. Giles and Perez both finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Aaron Ordonez finished 2-for-2 at the plate.
The Wildcats travel to Lindale Friday to face the Eagles. The Wildcats will look for their third consecutive win after finishing 2-1-1 at the Franklin baseball tournament this past weekend.
The Wildcats opened up the Franklin Tournament with a 0-0 tie with Salado. This game went 8 innings and ended tied due to the tournament time limit. Wildcats pitcher Mario Perez tossed 7 innings allowing only 6 hits and striking out 3. Cason Clark tossed a scoreless inning allowing 0 hits. Perez received the tough luck no decision in his bed outing of the young season. The Wildcats could only scratch 3 hits in the game. Eric Estrada was 1-2, Diego Estrada 1-3 and Cason Clark 1-3.
In game 2 of the Franklin tournament the Wildcat offense got going early against Smithville and held on for a 6-5 victory. Peayton Giles led off the bottom of the 1st with a solo homerun. Diego Estrada added a two run homerun as well in the 1st inning. The Wildcats scored a total of 5 runs in the first 2 innings. Braden Harris threw 6 innings only allowing 2 runs while striking out 7. Tagertt Dillard threw 1 inning while allowing 3 runs (2 earned. Braden Harris received a no decision but continued his great season on the mound. Dillard received the win on the mound when the Wildcats scored the winning run on a sac fly by Cayden Patton.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Diego Estrada 2-3 2 RBI, Aaron Ordonez 2-3, also getting hits for the Wildcats were Peayton Giles 1-3, Mario Perez 1-3, Braedan Harris 1-3 and Cason Clark 1-3.
Game 3 of the Franklin tournament was a game the Wildcats would like to forget getting beat 13-3 by two time TAAPS state champions Bay Area Christian. The Wildcats committed 4 errors behind two Wildcat pitchers. Peayton Giles took the loss on the mound for the Wildcats going 2.1 innings and Hudson Slate throwing the last 1.2 innings.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Peayton Giles 2-2 with his 2nd HR of the tournament 1 RBI, Diego Estrada 2-2 1 RBI, Aaron Ordonez 1-1, Cayden Payton 1-2, Braedan Harris 1-2.
In the final game of the tournament the Wildcats held on for a 4-3 win over Gatesville. Tagertt Dillard picked up the win throwing 5 innings while scattering 4 hits on 9 strikeouts. Diego Estrada picked up the one inning save allowing 2 runs on two hits and two HBP.
Leading hitters for the Wildcats included: Eric Estrada 2-3 1RBI, Aaron Ordonez 2-2 1 RBI, Braedan Harris 2-3 1 RBI. Other Wildcats adding hits were: Tripp Hallmark 1-2, Cayden Patton 1-3 RBI, and Peayton Giles 1-3.
