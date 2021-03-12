MABANK – The Palestine Wildcats swept their Thursday slate at the Mabank tournament with back-to-back wins over Kemp and Lufkin Pollok.
The Wildcats began their day with an 8-5 victory over Kemp. The Wildcats stole the lead late in the game after trailing 5-3 in the third inning. The game was tied at five following Diego Estrda grounding out. The Wildcats were batting in the bottom of the fourth when Noah Birtman scored before Cayden Patton singled on a 1-1 count, scoring an additional run.
Mario Perez singled on a fly ball to center field later in the inning – allowing Patton to score. Perez closed the game in the fifth inning – striking out all three batters.
Pablo Castillo led the Wildcats with two hits in two at bats.
Palestine hit their second-highest scoring mark of the season later that day with a 9-1 win over Pollok Central. A five-run second inning broke the game open and stole all momentum from Pollok.
Perez scored the first run of the second for the Wildcats. Peayton Giles doubled on a live drive to center field that allowed Aaron Ordonez and Diego Estrada to score the third and fourth runs of the game.
After Birtman was able to steal second a plays later, Castillo doubled on another line drivethat allowed Giles and Birtman to score home plate.
The Wildcats had nine hits in the game. Castllo, Giles and Ordonez each collected multiple hits for Palestine. They all managed two hits a piece.
