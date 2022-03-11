The Palestine Wildcats swept their Thursday slate against The Terrell Tigers and Tyler Lions.
The Wildcats survived a close one to begin Thursday’s run in a 2-1 win over Terrell. The Wildcats were able to hold on to a 2-0 lead they built thanks to a RBI single from Eric Estrada in the bottom of the third inning. Peayton Giles allowed just five hits and struck out 13 over six innings.
Palestine returned later that day with a huge 13-1 win over Tyler. Diego Estrada tallied four hits to help lead the Wildcats to their eighth win of the season. Estrada doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the third and fourth innings. The Wildcats opened with a three-run first inning on a double from Corbin Hughes and triple from Aaron Ordonez.
Palestine also had a pair of four-run innings in the third and fourth frames. Cayden Patton and Giles both batted in runs during the inning. B Harris and Estrada both singled.
Patton and Giles both finished with three RBI. Patton and Ordonez also each had three hits. The Wildcats return to action Saturday, 3 p.m., against Tyler Heat.
