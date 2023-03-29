JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats took their first district loss of the season Tuesday in a 4-1 defeat against the Jacksonville Indians.
Tagertt Dillard took the loss on the mound for the Wildcats. Dillard allowed three runs on five hits striking out four and walking one. Diego Estrada pitched the final inning for the Wildcats giving up one run on zero hits while issuing one walk and striking out two.
The Wildcats offense was cold all night, only scratching four hits while striking out 11 times.
Peayton Giles, Mario Perez, Diego Estrada and Aaron Ordonez each tallied one hit apiece for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats continue their road trip on Friday as they travel to Lufkin Hudson for a 7 pm tilt with the Hornets.
JV Wildcats remained perfect in district play win a win over Jacksonville. The Wildcats improved to 7-6 on the season and 2-0 in district play. The JV Wildcats will play at Lufkin Hudson on Friday afternoon at 4:30.
