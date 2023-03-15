CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (2-0) defended homefield Tuesday evening as they took down the Cross Roads Bobcats, 16-6, in their district home opener.
It was the second meeting of the season between Cross Roads and Cayuga Tuesday at Wildcat Baseball Field. Cayuga had previously defeated Cross Roads 6-0 in their district opener last week. In part two of their district battle, the Wildcats put up their highest run total of the season behind a 10-run fifth inning.
The game was tied at six with the Wildcats batting in the bottom of the fifth when Colt Mullican doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Owen Cretsinger collected four hits in four at bats to help lead Cayuga to victory. Cretsinger doubled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
The Wildcats evened things up at six in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nic Woolverton doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Ayden Stovall was credited with the victory. He went one and one-third innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking zero. Cretsinger threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Cayuga scattered 16 hits in the game. Cretsinger led Cayuga Wildcats Varsity with four hits in four at bats.
