The Texas Association for Basketball Coaches named 10 area athletes to its annual All-Region team.
Palestine’s Ay’lasia Fantroy, Frankston’s Wila Davis, along with Neches Lady Tigers Sealy Hines, Joely Jenkins, Aubrey Kincade and Kacie Trimble were the lady hoopers selected to the TABC All-Region team.
Fantroy nearly lifted her team to the Class 4A Regional Semifinals in her final game with the Ladycats. Fantroy dropped 28 points against state-ranked Hardin Jefferson, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Her performance boosted her to being Ms. Texas Hooper of the Week. Her performances throughout district earned her a third consecutive MVP award.
Wila Davis was the Maidens leading scorer for the second consecutive year as she helped them get to their second regional quarterfinal game in three years.
The Lady Tigers had the most of any area team with four sophomores being named All-Region. Jenkins finished with 17 points in their state semifinals lost. Hines finished with 13 points in that game after scoring back-to-back 20-point games in their regional tournament run. Jenkins had 19 in the regional championship, which included 15 second-half points.
Kincade had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in the state semifinals, while Trimble led the team with seven boards. It’s their second consecutive year receiving All-Region honors.
Frankston’s Caleb Ramsey, Neches’ Mike Barrett, along with Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley and Johnny Lamb were named All-Regional players on the boys side.
Ramsey was a spark plug for Frankston’s offense all year and finished his career with over 1,000 points. He scored 13 points in their final playoff game against Martin’s Mill after scoring 11 fourth-quarter points against Crawford the game prior.
Barett was nearly unstoppable in their area round championship win over Milford where he scored a team high of 23 points. He also added seven rebounds.
Lamb and Wiley finished the season as Grapeland’s two-leading scorers. Wiley averaged 14.5 points per game, while Lamb finished at 13.3. Wiley also was their leading rebounder at 6.6 boards per game.
