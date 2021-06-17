AUSTIN – In celebration of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Texas high school basketball, the UIL honored the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history.
With the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians, the UIL honored 100 of the greatest players to ever suit up in Texas, 100 of the finest teams to grace the hardwood, and 100 of the top coaches to walk the sidelines in UIL History.
In on that list of 100 best boys basketball teams was the 1954 Cayuga Wildcats. The '54 Wildcats finished their season with their third consecutive conference B state championship following their 79-59 state title win over Dallardsville Big Sandy.
It was also the second consecutive year Cayuga defeated Big Sandy in the state championship as they outlasted them 50-46 the year prior. Cayuga's Buddy Ball provided the firepower necessary for the Wildcats to clinch their third straight title – leading them with 23 points in the contest.
Ned Duncan and Bryan Sutherlin both contributed to the offensive total with 19 points each.
The three Wildcat seniors were all selected to the TABC All-Tournament team. During that year, Cayuga set the record with most points scored in tournament history (149). The Wildcats knocked off Avoca, 58-44, and Krum, 70-49, in the quarter and semifinal rounds.
Duncan's championship days were far from over as he took his talents to the collegiate level. His guard play helped guide the Kilgore Rangers to their first junior college national title in 1956.
He moved from the JUCO level to SMU for his junior and senior seasons where he payed on two Southwest Conference championship teams. He was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.
