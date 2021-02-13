AUSTIN – In celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball, the UIL will honor the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history. With the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians, the UIL will honor 100 of the greatest players to ever suit up in Texas, 100 of the finest teams to grace the hardwood, and 100 of the top coaches to walk the sidelines in UIL History.
The University Interscholastic League released their second set of teams for their top 100 basketball teams to ever grace the hardwood. The 1976 Neches Lady Tigers were honored and recognized as one of the 100 best teams to ever touch the court.
Neches were crowned conference B state champions following their 41-0 season. Neches defeated Nazareth, 50-46, in overtime in the semfinals before taking down the Crawford Lady Pirates, 53-49, in the state championship game.
The Lady Tigers were coaches by Lee Snider, father of current Neches basketball coaches Randy and Andy Snider.
According to the box score provided by the UIL, Vicki Barrett led the team in the championship game with 30 points. Janet Fryar backed her up with 23 points. Vanessa Anderson led with 13 rebounds during the contest.
Anderson earned All-State-1st team and All-Tournament) as well as Barrett and Fryar. Barrett averaged 27 points per game during their tournament run, while Fryar was their second leading scorer averaging 16 points per game.
It was Neches's fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament and their second state championship after winning their first during the 1972-73 team.
Barrett was selected to the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. She scored nearly 3,000 points in her career.
Lee Snider was inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.
